Liquid Thickeners Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2028

Food thickeners are generally derived from polysaccharides and proteins. Currently, there has been growing demand for liquid thickeners obtained from natural organic products mainly attributable to increasing number of consumers demanding for transparency of origin in food products they consume. Liquid thickeners are thickening agents that are used as food ingredients in order to increase the consistency of a particular food product without compromising on its taste or quality.

Liquid food thickeners are added to several food and beverages including, dairy products, soups and condiments, confectionery products and others. This is expected to greatly affect the market size of liquid thickeners positively in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Apart from this, liquid thickeners are also used to improve the texture of the food products thus increasing its use in the food industry.

Global Liquid Thickeners Market: Segmentation

Global liquid thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, area of application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into:-

Starch

Hydrocolloids

Proteins

Starch product type segment is expected to contribute maximum growth in the overall liquid thickeners market over the forecast period. On the basis of source, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into, animal and plant source. The plant source segment is expected to be the most dominant source category in the global liquid thickeners market owing to growing trend for clean label food products. Apart from food products, consumers also look for transparency in their cosmetics which is further driving the demand for liquid thickeners in the cosmetic industry.

On the basis of area of application, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into:

Food and beverages industry

Cosmetic industry

Industrial segment

Others

The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into, bakery products, sauces and dressings, dairy and ice cream industry, confectionery products, convenience & processed foods, beverages, marinades & gravies and others. In cosmetic industry, liquid thickeners are used in cosmetic including, skin care products, hair care products, and others. Few thickeners used in cosmetic industry are also used as stabilizers in order to maintain the stability of an emulsion. The industrial application of liquid thickeners is in the paint industry, printing industry, and petrochemical industry.

On the basis of region, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into:-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa.

North America and Europe are the largest markets for liquid thickeners globally attributable to increasing demand for several food products across the regions. Apart from this, increasing application of liquid food thickeners in baby product formulations is also driving the market for liquid thickeners globally. Asia Pacific liquid thickeners is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Liquid Thickeners Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Growth of Food Processing Industry Driving Demand for Liquid Thickener:-

Liquid thickener play a significant role in food processing industry, wherein these are used as thickeners and stabilizing agents. Over the past decade food processing industry reported large scale adoption of thickener, attributed by its functional properties. In response to the demand of ready meals food products, the intake of thickener also increased significantly. Growth of convenience and ready meal food products market reflected varied growth rates across the globe, though remained higher than 5% over the past two years. Looking at the factors that propel convenience food market, changing lifestyle and increasing women work force paved the way for convenience food market from US to Japan. Technology and innovative packaging options have widened the food choices that are available in the market in various categories such as frozen, chilled, packaged foods, etc.

Consumer Preferences for Ready to Eat Meals is Promising Growth of Liquid Thickener:-

Since, the consumer dynamics is likely to get more complex and eating habits will further diversify witness and gain more complexity, it is anticipated that the demand for convenience and ready to eat meals will further increasing. This would translate into the demand for ingredients used in such food products processing thus stimulating the demand for food hydrocolloids across all geographies, though a little higher in developing markets.

