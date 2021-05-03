Calcium-Fortified Food Market: Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Market Outlook

Increase in the prevalence of nutrient deficiency and rising consumer health awareness have fuelled the demand for calcium-fortified foods. The continuous consumption of staple foods can lead to a deficiency of essential micronutrients, which can be altered using food fortification. Calcium-fortified foods contain an adequate concentration of calcium and are commercialized due to the prevalence of calcium and vitamin deficiencies.

Leading nutritionists are prescribing calcium fortified foods over calcium supplements as they promote easy absorption. Calcium-fortified food nourishes the bones with a required concentration of calcium and other micronutrients, thereby reducing the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis. Apart from enriching the diet of patients suffering from malnutrition, calcium-fortified foods also help patients that suffer from dairy allergies and lactose intolerance by supplying the required concentration of calcium, which is otherwise taken from dairy products.

Many foods & beverages consumed on a daily basis are being fortified with calcium; for example, fruit and vegetable extracts, soy milk, cereals and other staple foods. Attributing to the increasing consumer preference for fortified foods, the demand for calcium-fortified food is anticipated to remain strong in the global market.

Enhancing Nutrition with an Enriched Regular Diet

Calcium-fortified food, as in the case of other fortified foods, is processed with as per bioavailability, i.e. the maximum level of the nutrient (in this case calcium) that can be absorbed by the human body. In line with this, calcium-fortified food manufacturers ensure that only the required amount of calcium is being fortified in the processed food. World Health Organization prescribes that the regular intake of calcium should be between 1000 mg and 1200 mg per day for an individual.

Calcium-fortified food plays a vital role in helping consumers achieve the prescribed requirement of calcium. A wide range of foodstuffs, such as dietary drinks, ready-to-serve beverages, grains and cereals are fortified with calcium, which enables wider distribution. Calcium is a vital micronutrient that comprises about 2% the weight of the human body and is utilized and replenished every day. Calcium-fortified foods are garnering attention from consumers of all age groups and are used for infant nutrition as well as adultery supplements.

According to the World Health Organization, about 200 Mn people all over the world are currently suffering from osteoporosis. This growing prevalence of osteoporosis, among other conditions, is a key factor driving the calcium-fortified food market. Calcium-fortified foods increase bone density and reduce bone-related risk factors and attributing to these benefits, calcium-fortified foods are witnessing steady growth in consumption.

Exhibit 1: Global Consumption of Calcium-Fortified food, 2017

Global Calcium-Fortified Food Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global calcium-fortified food market has been segmented as,

Food Cheese Butter Yogurt Others



Processed Food Infant Formula Powdered Beverages Fruit & vegetable juices Others



On the basis of sales channel, the global calcium-fortified food market has been segmented as,

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Pharmaceuticals

E-commerce

Global Calcium-Fortified Food: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the calcium-fortified foods market include Nestlé S.A., Abbot, General Mills, Inc., Mondel?z International Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Danone, Bühler AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Arla Foods amba, Corbion NV, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG Chemische Fabrik.

