Global Education Technology Market Size, Share 2021 with Geographic Segmentation, and Competitive Analysis Report to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Global Education Technology Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2024.

The Global Education Technology Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2024, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

The education industry has witnessed dramatic changes in the past decade and is still undergoing radical process changes in the delivery of its products and services. The advancements in technology and innovations are changing the market scenario and increasing the need for cost-effective and superior customer services. There is an increasing need for the implementation of technological innovations in the educational processes and data to enable better decision plans, greater responsiveness to customer demands, improved product design & quality, and faster turnaround times.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The availability of basic digital infrastructure is a key driver for education technology that will impel the prospects for the market growth during the forecast period. The availability of an essential infrastructure that offers technical support to staff and students is critical to the successful implementation of online learning and teaching in institutions across all levels. In addition, the academic institutions across the world are providing off-campus licenses for software, repositories for course & study materials and online course catalogs. This has resulted in a wider acceptance of digital modes of learning, giving a further boost to the growth of the education technology market.

Regions and Vendors Analysis:

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The key and the prominent vendors covered in the report include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Apple Inc., EdX, Byju’s, and others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market, followed by Europe, with Asia Pacific emerging in the education technology market.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global education technology market aiming to reduce time to market for educational products and services, reduce operational cost, and operational performance. The growth of the education technology market is driven by the growing Internet usage among the population, increased use of cloud-based technology by education service companies, use of mobile-based applications along with cross-industry partnerships, and a significant increase in venture capital investments. The evolution of technologies such as cloud computing, cognitive computing, and machine learning are paving the way for the growth of education technology. Major companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Apple, and Google among others are providing solutions related to education technology; for instance, IBM’s Watson for education technology and Google’s G Suite for education. The report provides details about educational systems, end-users, and regions. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

