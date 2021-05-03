Digital Customer Experience and Service Automation (DXE) Market: 2021 Research Methodology by Forecast to 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Digital Customer Experience and Service Automation Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2023.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Digital Customer Experience and Service Automation Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2023, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Digital customer experience and service automation (DXE) is defined as the entire ecosystem that comprises the digital transformational components, which are elusive for the enablement of an optimal and cohesive digital service delivery. As real-time and efficient customer support is becoming a key mantra to success for any business entity, it is evident that most of the leading companies will have superior customer experience platforms within the next decade, with more than 90% of the CXOs of major organizations contemplating a significant enhancement in the overall customer experience delivered by the end of 2018.

With mounting pressure to address a huge number of requests (customer grievances/concerns) with varying levels of complexities, it becomes quite intriguing to turnaround within a short-stipulated timeframe. Evidently, digital innovations that include the use of intelligent bots to address and prioritize customer requests for optimal service delivery could bolster a new age trend in digital evolution.

Thus, this study covers both frontend digital platforms used by customers and the backend tools used internally for an enhanced omnichannel digital customer experience, to touch base on all the key aspects from the entire customer journey.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research, the digital customer experience and service automation (DXE) market scope covered here in this study presents a huge market opportunity with a projected market size of 179 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period. Increasing digital platforms and need to optimize the customer journey to maintain a competitive edge in the market are the key factors driving the market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides a wide-ranging evaluation of the market. It provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and supportable projections and assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendor’s portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, offerings, and application areas across diverse end-use verticals.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the key vendors in the digital customer experience and service automation (DXE) market. The various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaboration & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies have been analyzed to establish their relevance to the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, including recent developments and key product offerings that are pertinent to the market. The prominent vendors profiled in the study include Adobe, Salesforce, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Sitecore, and Episerver. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D, for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

The report also includes the complete insight of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

Even with a positive foundation in the North American region, inundated with the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors, it has not directly translated to significantly high formal enterprise level strategic implementations. A large number of organizations in the region are still lagging behind their counterparts in some of the nations across APAC and Europe, with over 20% organizations still besieged in the planning phase and almost 25% with digital strategies started in siloes. Overall, the study is split into 4 major regions including North America, Europe-Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, among which EMEA is expected to present the highest market share in terms of investment value over the entire forecast period.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the digital customer experience and service automation (DXE) market. The increasingly competitive market environment with widespread digital transformation initiatives represents attractive opportunities for all prominent key stakeholders in the market including service providers, OEMs, and digital software platform providers. The DXE offerings aim at creating seamless customer engagement and reduce operational silos, thereby creating a congenial and sustainable business environment. This report is directed to address opportunities for almost all key stakeholders including

• Application developers and solution vendors

• System integrators and resellers

• Professional training providers

• Managed service providers

• OEM vendors

• IT governance consultants, auditors, and manager

• End-users – consumers/enterprise users

Available Customization Options

The following customization options are available for this report:

• Trends in other application areas: manufacturing, education, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, etc.

• Country-specific trends and market analysis

• Additional company profiles

Apart from this, with the existing market analysis, Infoholic Research can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

