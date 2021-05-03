Global Biometrics Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2021 to 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Global Biometrics Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325679

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global biometrics market will reach $139.6 billion by 2030, growing by 18.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for advanced biometrics technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 88 tables and 104 figures, this 201-page report “Global Biometrics Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Product Type (Single-Factor, Multi-Factor), Mobility (Fixed, Mobile), Functionality, Deployment, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global biometrics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global biometrics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Mobility, Functionality, Deployment, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

• Readers

• Camera

• Scanners

• Other Hardware

Software

Service

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Single-Factor Authentication

• Fingerprint Recognition (further segmented into AFIS and Non-AFIS)

• Voice Recognition

• Signature Recognition

• Iris Recognition

• Palm/Hand Recognition

• Face Recognition

• Vein Recognition

• DNA Recognition

• GAIT Recognition

• Other Technologies

Multi-Factor Authentication

• Pin with Biometrics

• Smart Card with Biometrics

• Multimodal Biometrics

Request for Full Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325679

Based on Mobility, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Fixed Biometrics

• Mobile Biometrics

Based on Functionality, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Contact Biometrics

• Noncontact Biometrics

• Combined Biometrics

Based on Deployment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• On-Premise Biometrics

• On-Cloud Biometrics

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Government

• Travel

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• E-commerce & Retail

• Defense

• IT & Telecommunication

• Other End-Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Mobility, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global biometrics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Accenture PLC

Assa Abloy AB

Aware Inc.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

BioID Technology

Bio-Key International, Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Fingerprint Cards Ab

Fujitsu Limited

Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

IDEMIA France SAS

ImageWare Systems Inc.

IriTech Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corporation

Neurotechnology

Nuance Communications Inc.

Phonexia SRO

Precise Biometrics AB

S.I.C. Biometrics Inc.

Secunet Security Networks

SmilePass

VoiceVault Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609