Enterprise Content Management Market 2021, Top Leading Countries, Companies, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

The Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2024, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

The Enterprise Content Management market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2023 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Enterprise Content Management market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

As Enterprise Content Management (ECM) continues to evolve, driven by new use cases and platforms, significant changes in the technology and competitive landscape obscures the vendors’ vision and direction to grow their revenue while serving their customers better. This study covers the major trends governing the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market and it is expected that the evolution over the next five years from 2017 to 2023, with 2016 and 2017 being the historic and base years for vendor evaluation. The study examines market trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and leading vendor products and strategies, as well as worldwide market growth forecasts in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2023.

OpenText, IBM, Microsoft, Hyland Software, Xerox, Adobe, Laserfiche, HPE, DocuWare, Alfresco Software, Acquia, Oracle, Kofax, M-Files, and Newgen Software are few of the leading vendors of ECM services and tools analyzed for this study. Content Creation, Search and Discovery, Compliance and Security, Classify and Archive, Governance and Document Workflow, and Collaboration are the core constituents of the overall ECM suite.

According to Research, the global enterprise content management (ECM) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.2% during the forecast period, driven by increasing need to manage growing number of digital platforms generating huge volume of data. Morover, the benefits of better project management with cross-functional workflows being of paramount importance in modern digital workplaces, it further bolsters the adoption of effective and scalable ECM tools/services or add-ons.

The report provides a wide-ranging evaluation of the market. It provides an in-depth qualitative insight, historical data, and supportable projections and assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendor’s portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, offerings, and application areas across diverse end-use verticals.

The report covers and analyzes the key vendors in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market. The various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration & partnerships, joint ventures, and a few other strategies have been analyzed to establish their relevance to the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, including recent developments and key product offerings that are pertinent to the market. The prominent vendors profiled in the study include OpenText, Hyland Software, Laserfiche, Newgen Software, Alfresco Software, Acquia, and DocuWare. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, customer reviews, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

In 2017, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2017 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Enterprise Content Management market over the period 2019-2026.

The Enterprise Content Management market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2017 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2017 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

Evaluating the market size of the global Enterprise Content Management market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

