Advanced persistent threat protection Market Size 2021 | Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Investment Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Advanced persistent threat protection Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Advanced persistent threat protection Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2024, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Market 2024 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period to reach revenue of 16.2 billion by 2024

The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2024 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market is among the fastest growing industries, which provide tremendous economic opportunities but face continuous evolving cyber terrorism and data breaches targeting various sectors, especially government, BFSI, energy & utilities, and education among many others. With the business operations increasingly relying on the Internet and networks, cybersecurity is becoming a major concern. With more and more number of systems being connected, making the lateral movement and compromising the systems by malicious codes are becoming easy for attackers, which can cause more damage to the organizations as well as their customers.

APTs are the most prolonged cyberattacks with the purpose of stealing sensitive and confidential information from the targeted organization. Combating the APT requires a continuous effort and combination of various tools and techniques for performing tasks more rapidly and efficiently. APT protection solutions, by combining multiple tools and techniques, help the targeted organization in responding to threats more quickly, actively, and effectively.

Market Analysis

According to Research, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period to reach revenue of 16.2 billion by 2024. There are significant growth opportunities for the APT protection market due to various factors such as improving the visibility and control across the organization network, reducing the business risks by preventing and responding to APT attacks, and securing the highly confidential and sensitive information from being stolen by the attackers. According to several recent surveys, more than 65% of the security breaches worldwide were discovered months after the incident. Hence, detecting the APT attacks at the right time enables organizations to prevent financial losses and damage to the brand name.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors’ portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, solutions, services, and verticals.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the advanced persistent threat protection market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors’ profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM Corporation, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Forcepoint, SecureWorks, McAfee, and Fortinet among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

IBM, Cisco, Symantec, and Palo Alto Networks are the key players in the advanced persistent threat protection market. In 2017, IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions, LLC for adding capabilities to the company’s security portfolio. In 2018, Cisco acquired Duo Security to expand its cloud and security capabilities. Symantec, in 2018, acquired Javelin Networks for enhancing its endpoint security business. Palo Alto Networks, in 2017, acquired LightCyber Ltd., for adding behavioral analytics in the offerings for enhancing the functionality of the platform.

The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the advanced persistent threat protection market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow due to the increasing number of cyber attacks and stringent government regulations. The governments of the US and Canada are witnessing more than 12% of the rise in cybercrimes on a yearly basis. The governments in these countries are investing heavily in the cybersecurity and making compliance standards for preventing APTs in a proactive manner. In the US, the present compliance standard has made it compulsory for organizations to have IT security solutions, which contain security information and event management (SIEM).

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market market over the period 2019-2026.

The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

