Mobile Value Added Services Market 2021 Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast 2022 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Mobile Value Added Services Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

The Mobile Value Added Services Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Internet penetration in India has increased over the years and it has largely been possible due to enhanced quality services by telecom operators at competitive rates. Increasing quality of handsets at affordable rates, quality services by telecom providers, need of information, entertainment and M-commerce are driving the growth of mobile value added services. As the Indian consumers have upgraded themselves to smartphones, popular values added services (VAS) such as short service message, astrology updates, news alerts and weather updates have been replaced by applications which have sophisticated features to meet consumer demands. Mobile-Commerce, Mobile-Governance, Mobile-Health and Mobile-Education are the future of mobile value added services (M-VAS) market in India. Some of the major market players of mobile value added service market in India are Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of mobile value added services market in India, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085155

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Trends

1.2 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution

4.2 Value Chain

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Demand for smartphones and tablets with increasing wireless subscriber base

4.4.1.2 Increasing internet subscriber base

4.4.1.3 Growing entertainment services

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Lack of usages and promotions

4.4.2.2 Low penetration in rural regions – Local language content

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Demand for LTE/4G technology in data market

4.4.3.2 Gear up– Low cost handset devices

4.4.3.3 Increasing enterprise demand and consumer demand

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.5 Porter 5 Forces

5 Trends & Impact

5.1 Market Trends

