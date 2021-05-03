It Market Potential for Retail in India 2021 Segmentation, Future Demand, Key Players Analysis Trends & Forecast | Says Kenneth Research

The Increasing globalization of retailing in terms of and point of sale and point of supply the ICT spend in the retail sector increased over the years. It’s important for retailers to deploy more advanced retail information systems to gain competitive edge. The need of improving the customer interaction, to accelerate the retail operations is encouraging retailers to spend huge amount in retail sector.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of ICT spending in retail sector, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Trends

1.2 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Big Data Analytics

3.3.2 Social Media

3.3.3 eCommerce

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution

4.2 Ecosystem

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Operation Support System

4.4.1.2 CRM Systems

4.4.1.3 Strategic Decision Support System

4.4.1.4 Visual Merchandising

4.4.2 Restrains

4.4.2.1 Intellectual Property Rights

4.4.2.2 Data Protection

4.4.2.3 International Trade Law

4.4.2.4 Telecom and Information Technology Laws

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Omni Channel Retailing

4.4.3.2 Voice hardware for warehouse

4.4.3.3 Quick Response Codes

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.5 Porter 5 Forces

