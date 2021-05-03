Auto Cyber Security Market 2021 Research Methodology Focuses on Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Auto Cyber Security Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

The Auto Cyber Security Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cybersecurity is the process and practice designed specifically to protect computers, networks, programs, and data from damaging or unauthorized access. Today, Automotive industry is the biggest vertical segment in the manufacturing sector where nowadays, connected cars are on roads. With the use of connected devices (IoT/IoE), security becomes one of the issues. Thus, organizations are using security applications to protect the automobile from theft and other malware attacks.

With the increase in IoT devices, the number of connected cars will increase leading to security concerns. The concern of this security will hamper the market in the future leading to more opportunities for security providers. Thus, automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together for the development of the new security applications. The auto cyber technology will boost the automaker revenues and most of the security providers will consider auto cyber technology as objective and strategy to increase their footprints.

The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015-2020, mainly driven by security type’s market segment. The growth of security market is due to increase in demand for the wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment. The Auto Cyber Security market is analyzed in six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. According to Infoholic Research, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions will be dominating the market in next five years.

One of the major trends in the market will be the entry of cloud providers. As cloud-based technology is affordable and SMEs will be first end-user of this technology, the opportunity is large. Due to the untapped market, a lot of cloud providers will try to enter the market with customized cloud security applications. However, their entry can increase the competition and improve the solutions.

This study covers and analyzes “Auto/Automotive Cyber Security market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions..

