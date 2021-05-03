Internet Of things (Iot) In Healthcare Market 2021 Industry Key Strategies, Size-Share, Leading Players Updates and Forecast to 2022 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Internet Of things (Iot) In Healthcare Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

The Internet Of things (Iot) In Healthcare Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Internet Of things (IOT) is a network which connects objects via embedded electronics, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT gather devicesand share the information, making it possible to collect and analyse datafaster and accurately. IoT being used in healthcare sector acts as a catalyst for improving real-time communication between patients and the care providerâ€™s. IoT applications are mostly used to improve access to care, quality of care,and reduce the cost of the total care. As the investment will increase in the healthcare systems, it will be used in telehealth systems delivering better care for remote locations and monitoring systems for better decisions.

The customer intelligence market is expected to have a CAGRof 43.01% during the period 2016-2022, mainly driven by growing investments inhealthcare market by governments and various other stakeholders. The IoT healthcaremarket is analysed by six regions – North America, Western Europe,Asia-Pacific, Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and LatinAmerica. Further the region markets are also analysed by countries tounderstand the healthcare spending, government initiatives and underlyingopportunities for IoT healthcare market. North America is the most matured marketsowing to its extensive health infrastructure and the ever increasing pressureto control the healthcare costs.

Healthcare providers, payers, bio pharma and medical devicescompanies are investing heavily in adopting new technologies, enter new marketswith acquisitions and forge multiple collaborations to scale and be ahead ofthe competitors. Healthcare market is favoured by government mandates whichreduce healthcare burden on individual. One of the major trend in the market ishit by high consumerization. Consumers want to take control of their health andwhich has boosted the market for fitness bands such as Nike Fuel band, Google Glass, and Fitbit. Thedevices provide data at regular or scheduled intervals of time which are oftensupported by analytics for consumer to take control of their health and beaware of any variations from the normal health condition.

Healthcare organizations adopting IoT solutions to reduce cost of healthcare and also improve quality of healthcare delivery. Major capabilities of customer intelligence solution are predictive analytics, decision management, real-time scoring, customer engagement, cross-campaign optimization, customer lifetime value segmentation. Some of the major marketplayers include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips NV, StanleyHealthcare, and AirStrip Technologies.

This study covers and analyses “IoT healthcare market” globally. Bringing out the complete keyinsights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity forplayers to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, governmentinitiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

