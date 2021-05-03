A2P SMS Market : Size 2021: Key Findings, Manufacturing Process, Company Profiles, Developing Technologies, Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2022 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on A2P SMS Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The A2P SMS Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Globally, the rapid evolution of mobile technology has been changing the consumer/enterprise lifestyle. The growth of world population, will directly impact on mobile subscriber base market growth. By 2020, unique mobile subscriber base is expected to reach 4.6 billion. Moreover, emerging and undeveloped countries are contributing the majority of market share for mobile subscriber base growth.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085169



One of the most emerging and popular market in mobile messaging services is A2P (Application to Person) SMS market. Currently, the A2P SMS market is growing rapidly, due to SMEs & larger enterprises are aggressively adopting this technology to reach their customer in an effective and easy way.

The global A2P SMS market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.7% for the period 2016-2022. The increasing world population and mobile subscriber base are the major drivers for this market growth. Specifically, developing and undeveloped countries are set to be the future business opportunity for the stakeholders, due to the increasing mobile subscriber base and government bodies have taken initiatives to improve the infrastructure also most of the players (telecom) have made huge investments to improve their network infrastructure.

The global A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments, namely, Service, Verticals and Regions. In next five years, A2P SMS set to be the golden era for players to enhance the business or to capture the revenue in this market.

This study covers and analyses “A2P SMS Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085169

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Cloud Gaming Market

Indian Telecom Services Market

Blockchain in Telecom Market

Advanced persistent threat protection Market