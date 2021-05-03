Software Defined Infrastructure Market 2021 Share, Emerging Growth, Industry Revenue, Future Prospect, and Regional Outlook 2022 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Software Defined Infrastructure Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

The Software Defined Infrastructure Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

SDI market is an emerging market in ICT sector. Increasing adoption of mobile, cloud, big data analytics are some of the factors supporting the SDI market growth. SDI is a combination of software-defined compute, software-defined storage, and software-defined networking. The aim of this technology is to reduce cost, increase the business agility, and improve management efficiency by delivering IT services on demand. SDI is the evolution of the data centre, integrating cloud, and computing technologies to build and manage the resources. This will enable the companies to become service oriented and more efficient.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085172



The increasing demand for IT solutions from the business, incessantly rising demand for cloud, and mobility-based services are driving the market. The global SDI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% for the period 2016–2022.

The SDI market is analysed based on four segments, namely solutions, services, verticals, and regions.

The SDI market is analysed by three major solutions – Software Defined Storage, Software Defined Compute and Software Defined Networking. The SDC solution is expected to contribute more than 40% of the market share followed by SDS for SDI growth.

The SDI market is analysed by three types of service – Consulting service, Integration service and Implementation & Maintenance service. The consulting service is expected to play a key role in SDI service market followed by Integration service.

Further, this market is analysed by major verticals, namely BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities & Energy, etc. Globally, BFSI and Retail are set to be major verticals and are contributing more than 40% of the market share for SDI growth in 2016.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085172



This study covers and analyses “SDI Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Digital Gaming Market

Cloud Infrastructure Market

It Market

Mobile Value Added Services Market