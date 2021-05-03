Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Market 2021 Segmentation, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2022 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Virtual Private Cloud Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Virtual Private Cloud Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is an emerging market and is expected that VPC will be able to overtake private cloud’s market share in the coming years. In VPC, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure; thus, providing a secure and personal data storage space to the user in the public cloud. Today, the VPC solutions are mainly being adopted by the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost friendly and more secured as compared to other cloud solutions available. At present, VPC is witnessing growth mainly in the developed countries of Americas and Europe and has started penetrating the other parts of the world.

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.35% during the period 2016–2022. The need for low cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation are driving the VPC market. Despite, certain factors such as lack of awareness about VPC solution in developing and underdeveloped regions may still impact the growth of the VPC market. The VPC market has a huge growth opportunity in the industry verticals such as financial institutes, transportation, telecom and hospitality. The VPC region market is analysed by four regions – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is one of the fastest growing VPC markets due to the increased ICT infrastructure spending’s from the SMBs, SMEs and the government.

Some of the major market players are Amazon, Google, VMware, HP, Microsoft and IBM. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Jelastic, Digital Oceans, Cloud One and Cloudyn.

This study covers and analyses “Virtual Private Cloud” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

