Global Detonator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Detonator market will register a -1.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 747.9 million by 2025, from $ 793 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Detonator business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Detonator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Detonator, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Detonator market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Detonator companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Industrial Electric Detonators

Shock Tube Detonators

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Coal Mines

Metal Mines

Non-metal Mines

Railway/Road

Hydraulic & Hydropower

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Leiming Kehua

Orica

Dyno Nobel/IPL

MAXAM

CNIGC

Poly Permanent Union Holding

Huhua

Sichuan Yahua

Nanling Civil Explosive

EPC e

NOF

BME Mining

IDEAL

AEL

Sasol

ENAEX

Gezhouba Explosive

AUSTIN

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Detonator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Detonator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Detonator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Detonator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Detonator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Detonator Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Detonator Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Detonator Segment by Type

2.2.1 Industrial Electric Detonators

2.2.2 Shock Tube Detonators

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Detonator Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Detonator Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Detonator Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Detonator Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Detonator Segment by Application

2.4.1 Coal Mines

2.4.2 Metal Mines

2.4.3 Non-metal Mines

2.4.4 Railway/Road

2.4.5 Hydraulic & Hydropower

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Detonator Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Detonator Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Detonator Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Detonator Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Detonator by Company

3.1 Global Detonator Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Detonator Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Detonator Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Detonator Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Detonator Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Detonator Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Detonator Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Detonator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Detonator Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Detonator Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Detonator by Regions

4.1 Detonator by Regions

4.2 Americas Detonator Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Detonator Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Detonator Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Detonator Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Detonator Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Detonator Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Detonator Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Detonator Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Detonator Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Detonator Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Detonator Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Detonator Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Detonator Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Detonator Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Detonator by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Detonator Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Detonator Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Detonator Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Detonator Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Detonator by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Detonator Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Detonator Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Detonator Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Detonator Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Detonator Distributors

10.3 Detonator Customer

11 Global Detonator Market Forecast

11.1 Global Detonator Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Detonator Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Detonator Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Detonator Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Detonator Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Detonator Forecast by Application

…continued

