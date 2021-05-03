Cloud Billing Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The use of cloud billing improves the record-keeping procedure, which makes it faster to access and also provides the ability to access information from anywhere. The increasing popularity of service-oriented culture and consumer-oriented services are fueling the demand for the product. The cloud billing services enable services that focus on both functional as well as non-functional requirements. An increase in demand for centralized and convergent billing solutions and a rise in demand for billing operations are propelling the growth of the market. An increase in demand for real-time billing and maintenance of customer relationship management provides lucrative opportunities for the development of the cloud billing market. However, time-consuming changes from on-premises to cloud-based billing and constant change in the technologies hamper the growth of the market.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Cloud Billing market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

SAP, Oracle, Aria Systems, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargify, and AppDirect, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cloud Billing Market on the basis of component, billing type, deployment type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solution Services

Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Subscription Usage-based One-Time Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Private Public

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) IaaS PaaS SaaS

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) BFSI IT Telecommunications Education Consumer Goods and Retail Media & Entertainment Healthcare Others



Furthermore, the report further segments the Cloud Billing market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Cloud Billing market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

