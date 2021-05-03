Medical Supplies Market Size to Reach USD 180.89 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.5% | Emergen Research

Increasing development in the field of personalized medicine and the drug-device combination is a key contributing factor to the growth of the medical supplies market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has also created a need for medical supplies. A rapid increase in the number of the patient has led to a shortage of ventilators, monitors, gloves, mask, and other supplies.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Medical Supplies market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Supplies Market on the type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diagnostic Supplies Blood Collection Consumables Other Infusion & Injectable Supplies Intubation & Ventilation Supplies Disinfectants Hand Disinfectants Skin Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Instrument Disinfectants Personal Protective Equipment Hand & Arm Protection Equipment Eye & Face Protection Equipment Protective Clothing Foot & Leg Protection Equipment Surgical Drapes Other Protection Equipment Sterilization Consumables Wound Care Consumables Advanced Wound Dressings Surgical Wound Care Traditional Wound Care Dialysis Consumables Hemodialysis Consumables Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables Radiology Consumables Catheters Cardiovascular Catheters Intravenous Catheters Urological Catheters Specialty Catheters Neurovascular Catheters Sleep Apnea Consumables Other Medical Supplies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Urology Wound Care Radiology Respiratory Infection Control Cardiology IVD Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Clinics Others



Furthermore, the report further segments the Medical Supplies market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Medical Supplies market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

