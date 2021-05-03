Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market will register a 5.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1714.9 million by 2025, from $ 1400.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single Channel Gate Drivers

Half-bridge Gate Drivers

Full Bridge Gate Drivers

Three Phase Gate Drivers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Appliance

Automotive

Display & Lighting

Power Supply

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infineon Technologies

Broadcom

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Power Integrations

Texas Instruments

Vishay

Microchip

Analog Devices

Renesas

Toshiba

Powerex

IXYS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

