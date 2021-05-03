Internet of things (iot) Platform Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Internet of Things (iot) Platform Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.



In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years.

The IoT is a complex ecosystem that integrates Information technology (IT) with operations technology (OT) to generate data that can be analyzed to increase revenue and improve business productivity. From Big Data and analytics to ubiquitous connectivity to artificial intelligence and computing, IoT touches every technology and industry. Survival and growth in this digital world is only possible with strategic partnerships and collaboration. IoT platforms are the building blocks of IoT solutions offering multiple services such as application enablement, device management, and connectivity management.

IoT is a multi-layer technology that manages, processes, and transfers information through connected devices with the help of the Internet. It can provide connectivity to various IoT-compatible hardware devices such as mobiles, laptops, wearable fitness devices, industrial control systems, automotive telematics units, and drone units. The hardware components in the environment are connected to the cloud through flexible connectivity options, data processing components, and secure network.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Device Management

Database Management

Analytics & Processing

Other Applications

By End-user Industry

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Key Players

*Altair

*ARM

*AT&T

*AWS

*Ayla Networks

*Bosch

*C3.ai

*Cisco Jasper

*Dell/EMC

*Ericsson

*Eurotech

*GE

*Google

*Hitachi

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

