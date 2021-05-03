Software as a Service Saas Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region Forecast 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Software as a Service (saas) Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.



In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years.

What is SaaS?

The SaaS industry has been growing viral as the demand for SaaS applications, SaaS products, and the SaaS platform is gaining acceptance in small, medium and large enterprises worldwide.

The Software as a Service (SaaS) market consists of sales of cloud based software services. SaaS is a software solution which can be purchased on a subscription or pay per use basis to use an application for organizational purposes and customers can access this application over internet, mainly through a web browser. All the applications data and software are located in the services provider’s data center. SaaS allows an organization to run an application at minimal upfront cost and speeds up overall functionality of the organization.

Moreover, there are several SaaS vendors who offer IT infrastructure software or applications, for which cloud-based or SaaS subscriptions are also provided. The report does not include the SaaS market for such applications. Some examples of the type of applications include virtualization software, middleware, application integration, content delivery solutions and more.

The cost-effective nature of vertical SaaS is increasing its adoption among various enterprises. Vertical SaaS solutions also enable enterprises to generate industry-specific customer data and intelligence. Moreover, vendors are focusing on customizing vertical SaaS solutions to provide features that cater to the needs of the client and the specific industry. This will allow enterprises to address customer needs within their niche effectively. It will also improve their flexibility and upselling opportunities as well as reduce customer acquisition costs. Therefore, the use of virtual SaaS solutions is increasing, which is expected to fuel the global SaaS market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Market by Cloud Deployment Type

*Private cloud

*Public cloud

*Hybrid cloud

Market by Application

*Customer relationship management (CRM)

*Operations and manufacturing

*Enterprise resource planning (ERP)

*Content management systems

*Human capital management (HCM)

*Supply chain management

*Others (system or network management, structured data management, and security management)

Market by End-users

*Small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs)

*Large businesses

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

