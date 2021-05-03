Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by solution type by application type by industry type by brand by region and forecast 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Security orchestration is all about collecting and consolidating information from a variety of sources. For instance, in a suspicious file, inorder to understand the risk it poses, it is essential to know its source and whether it contains any known malware or not. This takes time to get these responses manually. The use of SOAR solution provides quick access to vital security information, it investigates more efficient and provides all essential information inorder to make the best decisions possible.

The Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market shows a significant demand owing to rising number of false alerts. Lack of concentrated view on threats is also a factor contributing to the growth of market. Moreover, the aspects such as lack in availability of staffs and strict regulations and compliances are also two aspects driving the demand for SOAR ecosystem. However, lack of knowledge and awareness among numerous firms may restrain the growth of SOAR market growth.

Market growth is driven by various factors, such as increasing cyberattacks, lack in the availability of staff, stringent regulations and compliances, lack of centralized views on threats, and high number of false alerts, which are contributing a considerable share in the SOAR ecosystem.

Major vendors offering SOAR solutions include IBM Corporation (US), FireEye (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Rapid7 (US), Splunk Inc. (US), Swimlane LLC (US), Tufin (US), ThreatConnect (US), Demisto (Palo Alto Networks) (US), DFLabs (Italy), LogRhythm (US), Siemplify (US), Resolve Systems (US), CyberSponse (US), and Exabeam (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key market players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Component

Solutions

Services

On the basis of Organization size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

On the basis of Application

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Workflow Management

On the basis of Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market before evaluating its possibility.

