Aircraft Tugs Market With Economic Growth And Five Forces Analysis By 2031

Growing availability of aircraft tugs and their accessories in the aviation space, rising consumer preference for air travel, increasing focus on expansion of fleet size, especially in Asia Pacific, and rising number of manufacturing facilities, distributors, and suppliers in emerging countries are driving demand for aircraft tugs. Aircraft pushback tugs, which serve as towing equipment, are also expected to contribute to market growth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, global sales of aircraft tugs declined in 2020 because of a slowdown in the aviation industry. However, the market is getting back on its feet gradually with things opening up.

Electric aircraft tugs are more reliable and easy to handle, leading to increased demand for them across regions. Growing concerns regarding emissions have shifted the focus towards the use of electric-powered ground vehicles. Improvements in battery technology, ranging from low-density lead-acid batteries to high-flux lithium ion batteries with SiC films, have led to the aviation industry’s gradual shift to electric ground support equipment such as electric towbarless tugs.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the global aircraft tugs market is expected to expand steadily at a CAGR of over 4% from 2021 to 2031.

What’s Driving Aircraft Tugs Sales in the U.S?

The U.S market is likely to expand at a CAGR close to 4%, with an estimated absolute opportunity in the market value of US$ 96.1 million during the forecast period. Due to substantial sales of aircraft tugs in the United States, different market players have launched new dimensions and designs with added features in recent years. Manufacturers are introducing products that are designed to last a long time, require little maintenance, and are rust-free throughout their lifetime.

U.S. aircraft tug manufacturers are relying more on product development, investment in manufacturing facilities, and research & development. The U.S. also has a growing number of emerging and leading aircraft ground support equipment manufacturers, which is the aircraft market expand at a steady rate.

