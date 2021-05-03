Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market – Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2027|Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, GETRAG Corporate|Latest Research Report By QYR

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Electric Vehicle Transmissions market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market.
The research report on the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Electric Vehicle Transmissions market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Electric Vehicle Transmissions research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Electric Vehicle Transmissions market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Leading Players
, Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, GETRAG Corporate, Jatco, GKN, ZF, Antonov, Ford, Chrysler, General Motors, Mitsubishi, Renault S.A., Volkswagen, Honda
Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Electric Vehicle Transmissions market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Electric Vehicle Transmissions Segmentation by Product
Single-Gear Transmission
Multi-Gear Transmission
Electric Vehicle Transmissions Segmentation by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market?
- How will the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Electric Vehicle Transmissions market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Overview
1.1 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Product Overview
1.2 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Single-Gear Transmission
1.2.2 Multi-Gear Transmission
1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicle Transmissions Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Electric Vehicle Transmissions Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Transmissions Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Vehicle Transmissions as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Transmissions Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions by Application
4.1 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
4.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Transmissions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions by Country
5.1 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions by Country
6.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions by Country
8.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Transmissions Business
10.1 Aisin Seiki
10.1.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information
10.1.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Aisin Seiki Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Aisin Seiki Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.1.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development
10.2 BorgWarner
10.2.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information
10.2.2 BorgWarner Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 BorgWarner Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Aisin Seiki Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.2.5 BorgWarner Recent Development
10.3 GETRAG Corporate
10.3.1 GETRAG Corporate Corporation Information
10.3.2 GETRAG Corporate Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 GETRAG Corporate Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 GETRAG Corporate Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.3.5 GETRAG Corporate Recent Development
10.4 Jatco
10.4.1 Jatco Corporation Information
10.4.2 Jatco Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Jatco Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Jatco Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.4.5 Jatco Recent Development
10.5 GKN
10.5.1 GKN Corporation Information
10.5.2 GKN Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 GKN Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 GKN Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.5.5 GKN Recent Development
10.6 ZF
10.6.1 ZF Corporation Information
10.6.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 ZF Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 ZF Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.6.5 ZF Recent Development
10.7 Antonov
10.7.1 Antonov Corporation Information
10.7.2 Antonov Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Antonov Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Antonov Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.7.5 Antonov Recent Development
10.8 Ford
10.8.1 Ford Corporation Information
10.8.2 Ford Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Ford Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Ford Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.8.5 Ford Recent Development
10.9 Chrysler
10.9.1 Chrysler Corporation Information
10.9.2 Chrysler Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Chrysler Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Chrysler Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.9.5 Chrysler Recent Development
10.10 General Motors
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 General Motors Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 General Motors Recent Development
10.11 Mitsubishi
10.11.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.11.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.11.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.12 Renault S.A.
10.12.1 Renault S.A. Corporation Information
10.12.2 Renault S.A. Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Renault S.A. Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Renault S.A. Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.12.5 Renault S.A. Recent Development
10.13 Volkswagen
10.13.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information
10.13.2 Volkswagen Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.13.5 Volkswagen Recent Development
10.14 Honda
10.14.1 Honda Corporation Information
10.14.2 Honda Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Honda Electric Vehicle Transmissions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Honda Electric Vehicle Transmissions Products Offered
10.14.5 Honda Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Distributors
12.3 Electric Vehicle Transmissions Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
