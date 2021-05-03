Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Embedded Security Chips and Modules market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Embedded Security Chips and Modules business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Embedded Security Chips and Modules market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Embedded Security Chips and Modules value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Embedded Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Trusted Platform Module

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile Secure Transactions

Authentication

Smart Cards

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NXP Semiconductors

Samsung

Infineon

Gemalto

IDEMIA

STMicroelectronics

Maxim Integrated

Microchip

Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Huada Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Intel

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Embedded Security Chips and Modules consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Embedded Security Chips and Modules market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Embedded Security Chips and Modules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Embedded Security Chips and Modules with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Embedded Security Chips and Modules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Embedded Security Chips and Modules Segment by Type

2.2.1 Embedded Secure Element and Embedded SIM

2.2.2 Trusted Platform Module

2.3 Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Embedded Security Chips and Modules Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mobile Secure Transactions

2.4.2 Authentication

2.4.3 Smart Cards

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules by Company

3.1 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Embedded Security Chips and Modules Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Embedded Security Chips and Modules by Regions

4.1 Embedded Security Chips and Modules by Regions

4.2 Americas Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Embedded Security Chips and Modules Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Embedded Security Chips and Modules Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Embedded Security Chips and Modules by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Embedded Security Chips and Modules Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Embedded Security Chips and Modules Consumption by Application

….continued

