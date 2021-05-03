Global Probe Card Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Probe Card market will register a 4.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1882 million by 2025, from $ 1599.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Probe Card business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Probe Card market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Probe Card, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Probe Card market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Probe Card companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card

The segment of MSMS probe card holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 52%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

The foundry and logic holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 65% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FormFactor

Synergie Cad Probe

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Korea Instrument

SV Probe

Feinmetall

Microfriend

Advantest

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

TSE

Will Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Probe Card consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Probe Card market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Probe Card manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Probe Card with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Probe Card submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

