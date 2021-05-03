Two-wheeler Tire Market Analysis & Forecast 2021| Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental|Latest Research Report By QYR

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Two-wheeler Tire market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Two-wheeler Tire market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Two-wheeler Tire market.

The research report on the global Two-wheeler Tire market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Two-wheeler Tire market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Two-wheeler Tire research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Two-wheeler Tire market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Two-wheeler Tire market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Two-wheeler Tire market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Two-wheeler Tire Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Two-wheeler Tire market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Two-wheeler Tire market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Two-wheeler Tire Market Leading Players

, Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Pirelli, Kenda Rubber Industrial, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, Giti Tire Pte, MRF Limited, JK Tyre & Industries, Apollo Tyres, CEAT Limited, TVS Srichakra, MITAS, PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries, PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Deestone, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind, PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

Two-wheeler Tire Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Two-wheeler Tire market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Two-wheeler Tire market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Two-wheeler Tire Segmentation by Product

Motorcycle Tire

Scooter Tire

Moped Tire

Others

Two-wheeler Tire Segmentation by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Two-wheeler Tire market?

How will the global Two-wheeler Tire market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Two-wheeler Tire market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Two-wheeler Tire market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Two-wheeler Tire market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Two-wheeler Tire Market Overview

1.1 Two-wheeler Tire Product Overview

1.2 Two-wheeler Tire Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Motorcycle Tire

1.2.2 Scooter Tire

1.2.3 Moped Tire

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Two-wheeler Tire Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Two-wheeler Tire Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Two-wheeler Tire Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Two-wheeler Tire Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Two-wheeler Tire Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Two-wheeler Tire Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Two-wheeler Tire as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Two-wheeler Tire Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Two-wheeler Tire Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Two-wheeler Tire Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Two-wheeler Tire by Application

4.1 Two-wheeler Tire Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OEMs

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Two-wheeler Tire by Country

5.1 North America Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Two-wheeler Tire by Country

6.1 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire by Country

8.1 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Two-wheeler Tire Business

10.1 Bridgestone

10.1.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bridgestone Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Bridgestone Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Bridgestone Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.1.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

10.2 Michelin

10.2.1 Michelin Corporation Information

10.2.2 Michelin Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Michelin Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bridgestone Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.2.5 Michelin Recent Development

10.3 Continental

10.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.3.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Continental Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Continental Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.3.5 Continental Recent Development

10.4 Pirelli

10.4.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pirelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Pirelli Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Pirelli Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.4.5 Pirelli Recent Development

10.5 Kenda Rubber Industrial

10.5.1 Kenda Rubber Industrial Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kenda Rubber Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kenda Rubber Industrial Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kenda Rubber Industrial Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.5.5 Kenda Rubber Industrial Recent Development

10.6 Cooper Tire & Rubber

10.6.1 Cooper Tire & Rubber Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cooper Tire & Rubber Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cooper Tire & Rubber Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.6.5 Cooper Tire & Rubber Recent Development

10.7 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber

10.7.1 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.7.5 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Recent Development

10.8 Giti Tire Pte

10.8.1 Giti Tire Pte Corporation Information

10.8.2 Giti Tire Pte Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Giti Tire Pte Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Giti Tire Pte Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.8.5 Giti Tire Pte Recent Development

10.9 MRF Limited

10.9.1 MRF Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 MRF Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 MRF Limited Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 MRF Limited Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.9.5 MRF Limited Recent Development

10.10 JK Tyre & Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Two-wheeler Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 JK Tyre & Industries Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 JK Tyre & Industries Recent Development

10.11 Apollo Tyres

10.11.1 Apollo Tyres Corporation Information

10.11.2 Apollo Tyres Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Apollo Tyres Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Apollo Tyres Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.11.5 Apollo Tyres Recent Development

10.12 CEAT Limited

10.12.1 CEAT Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 CEAT Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CEAT Limited Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CEAT Limited Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.12.5 CEAT Limited Recent Development

10.13 TVS Srichakra

10.13.1 TVS Srichakra Corporation Information

10.13.2 TVS Srichakra Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 TVS Srichakra Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 TVS Srichakra Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.13.5 TVS Srichakra Recent Development

10.14 MITAS

10.14.1 MITAS Corporation Information

10.14.2 MITAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 MITAS Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 MITAS Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.14.5 MITAS Recent Development

10.15 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries

10.15.1 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.15.5 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Recent Development

10.16 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana

10.16.1 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Corporation Information

10.16.2 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.16.5 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Recent Development

10.17 Deestone

10.17.1 Deestone Corporation Information

10.17.2 Deestone Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Deestone Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Deestone Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.17.5 Deestone Recent Development

10.18 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind

10.18.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Corporation Information

10.18.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.18.5 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Recent Development

10.19 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

10.19.1 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Corporation Information

10.19.2 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Two-wheeler Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Two-wheeler Tire Products Offered

10.19.5 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Two-wheeler Tire Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Two-wheeler Tire Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Two-wheeler Tire Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Two-wheeler Tire Distributors

12.3 Two-wheeler Tire Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

