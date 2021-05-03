Transmission Shafts Market Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Meritor, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki|Latest Research Report By QYR

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Transmission Shafts Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Transmission Shafts market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Transmission Shafts market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Transmission Shafts market.
The research report on the global Transmission Shafts market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Transmission Shafts market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Transmission Shafts research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Transmission Shafts market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Transmission Shafts market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Transmission Shafts market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Transmission Shafts Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Transmission Shafts market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Transmission Shafts market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Transmission Shafts Market Leading Players
, Meritor, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki, Getrag, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Dana Incorporated, GKN PLC, Magna, Jtekt Corporation, Showa Corporation, Hyundai Wia Corporation, Gestamp, IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH, RSB Group, NTN, Nexteer, Wanxiang
Transmission Shafts Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Transmission Shafts market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Transmission Shafts market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Transmission Shafts Segmentation by Product
Output Shaft
Input Shaft
Transmission Shafts Segmentation by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Transmission Shafts market?
- How will the global Transmission Shafts market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Transmission Shafts market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Transmission Shafts market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Transmission Shafts market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Transmission Shafts Market Overview
1.1 Transmission Shafts Product Overview
1.2 Transmission Shafts Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Output Shaft
1.2.2 Input Shaft
1.3 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Transmission Shafts Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Transmission Shafts Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Transmission Shafts Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Transmission Shafts Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Transmission Shafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Transmission Shafts Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Transmission Shafts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transmission Shafts Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Transmission Shafts as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transmission Shafts Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Transmission Shafts Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Transmission Shafts Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Transmission Shafts by Application
4.1 Transmission Shafts Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
4.2 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Transmission Shafts by Country
5.1 North America Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Transmission Shafts by Country
6.1 Europe Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Transmission Shafts by Country
8.1 Latin America Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transmission Shafts Business
10.1 Meritor
10.1.1 Meritor Corporation Information
10.1.2 Meritor Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Meritor Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Meritor Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.1.5 Meritor Recent Development
10.2 ZF Friedrichshafen
10.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information
10.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Meritor Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development
10.3 Aisin Seiki
10.3.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information
10.3.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Aisin Seiki Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Aisin Seiki Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.3.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development
10.4 Getrag
10.4.1 Getrag Corporation Information
10.4.2 Getrag Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Getrag Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Getrag Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.4.5 Getrag Recent Development
10.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings
10.5.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Corporation Information
10.5.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.5.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Recent Development
10.6 Dana Incorporated
10.6.1 Dana Incorporated Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dana Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dana Incorporated Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dana Incorporated Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.6.5 Dana Incorporated Recent Development
10.7 GKN PLC
10.7.1 GKN PLC Corporation Information
10.7.2 GKN PLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 GKN PLC Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 GKN PLC Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.7.5 GKN PLC Recent Development
10.8 Magna
10.8.1 Magna Corporation Information
10.8.2 Magna Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Magna Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Magna Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.8.5 Magna Recent Development
10.9 Jtekt Corporation
10.9.1 Jtekt Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 Jtekt Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Jtekt Corporation Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Jtekt Corporation Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.9.5 Jtekt Corporation Recent Development
10.10 Showa Corporation
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Transmission Shafts Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Showa Corporation Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Showa Corporation Recent Development
10.11 Hyundai Wia Corporation
10.11.1 Hyundai Wia Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hyundai Wia Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hyundai Wia Corporation Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hyundai Wia Corporation Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.11.5 Hyundai Wia Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Gestamp
10.12.1 Gestamp Corporation Information
10.12.2 Gestamp Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Gestamp Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Gestamp Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.12.5 Gestamp Recent Development
10.13 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH
10.13.1 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Corporation Information
10.13.2 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.13.5 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Recent Development
10.14 RSB Group
10.14.1 RSB Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 RSB Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 RSB Group Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 RSB Group Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.14.5 RSB Group Recent Development
10.15 NTN
10.15.1 NTN Corporation Information
10.15.2 NTN Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 NTN Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 NTN Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.15.5 NTN Recent Development
10.16 Nexteer
10.16.1 Nexteer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Nexteer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Nexteer Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Nexteer Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.16.5 Nexteer Recent Development
10.17 Wanxiang
10.17.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information
10.17.2 Wanxiang Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Wanxiang Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Wanxiang Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.17.5 Wanxiang Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Transmission Shafts Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Transmission Shafts Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Transmission Shafts Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Transmission Shafts Distributors
12.3 Transmission Shafts Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
