Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market will register a 15.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1472 million by 2025, from $ 834.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Power Optimizer

Microinverter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Solar Edge

Enphase

APSystems

i-Energy

Tigo/SMA

BM Solar

Lead Solar

Sparq

Chilicon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Power Optimizer

2.2.2 Microinverter

2.3 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Company

3.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Regions

4.1 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Regions

4.2 Americas Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Distributors

10.3 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Customer

11 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Forecast by Application

…continued

