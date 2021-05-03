Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Analysis Report

What is Knee Osteoarthritis?

Knee Osteoarthritis is defined by degeneration of the knee’s articular cartilage—the flexible, slippery material that normally protects bones from joint friction and impact.

How Knee Osteoarthritis affected the population?

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology –

As per the Arthritis Foundation, one in two adults will develop symptoms of knee Osteoarthritis during their lives, one in four develops hip Osteoarthritis by age 85 and one in 12 people of 60 years or older have hand Osteoarthritis.

The number of people affected with symptomatic Osteoarthritis is likely to increase due to the aging of the population and the obesity epidemic.

Among 60 years of age or older, the prevalence of symptomatic knee Osteoarthritis is approximately 10% in men and 13% in women.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight, Knee Osteoarthritis market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

The increasing prevalence, longevity of the life, and advanced lifestyles are key drivers for global Osteoarthritis market. Medications available in Osteoarthritis market are encouraged to focus on the development of biomarkers along with focus on regenerative medicine.

The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition. The novel targets and cell therapies changed the market size with huge impetus to research.

Nevertheless, the Knee Osteoarthritis market size is expected to grow remarkably during the period of forecast due to a slew of growth drivers in place. The world’s population continues to age with increased life expectancy; if Knee Osteoarthritis is treatable, it may result in an increased diagnosed rate and rising healthcare expenditure, which are the prime drivers of growth for the Knee Osteoarthritis market. Additionally, the launches of upcoming therapies will also contribute to the overall growth of the Knee Osteoarthritis market during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Which are the leading companies in Knee Osteoarthritis market?

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of new therapies for Knee Osteoarthritis treatment. Major players, such as Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Cytonics, Flexion Therapeutics, and others are involved in developing therapies for the disease. Therefore, the entry of new therapies by these companies is expected to fuel market growth. Ampion (Ampio Pharmaceuticals), Invossa (TG-C) (Kolon TissueGene), CNTX-4975 (Centrexion Therapeutics), Tanezumab (Pfizer/Eli Lilly), JTA-004 (Bone Therapeutics), FX201 (Flexion Therapeutics), GLPG1972 (Galapagos NV), etc. along with others are in the various stages of development for the treatment of Osteoarthritis.

