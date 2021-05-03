Drip Irrigation Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

The initiatives of the government to reduce the water scarcity in various European countries are most likely to boost the demand for the drip irrigation system. The rising need for higher crop productivity and reduction in the usage of fertilizers and pathogen attacks will surely increase the utilization of advanced irrigation systems. The rising growth of greenhouse vegetable production is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The scarcity of water in several countries is hampering greenhouse vegetation production, which is the main reason behind the increasing adoption of drip irrigation by farmers.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Drip Irrigation market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and MAHINDRA EPC LTD., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Drip Irrigation Market on the basis of Application, Crop Type, Component, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Subsurface drip irrigation Surface drip irrigation

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vegetable crops Field Crops Vineyards Orchard Crops Other crops

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Emitters Drip Tubes Pressure Pumps Filters Valves Fittings & Accessories



Furthermore, the report further segments the Drip Irrigation market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



