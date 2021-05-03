Drone Services Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2027

Drone Services market report contains market insights and analysis for industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis. It is an authentic tool used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. Drone Services market report comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Drone Services Market is expected to reach USD 103.05 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 48.32% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

key players such as SHARPER SHAPE INC., DroneDeploy, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, Delair, Unmanned Experts Inc., Identified Technologies, Terra Drone Corp., The Sky Guys, Ltd., Deveron, among other

Prominent Market Players: Drone Services Market Edall Systems, PrecisionHawk, Inc., Martek Aviation, Vermeer, CYBERHAWK, Measure UAS, Inc., Sky Futures, senseFly,

“Product definition” Prevalence of industry specific solutions, rising need of high quality data along with helps in worker safety, rising applications due to time efficiency, improved regulatory framework are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the drone services market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, technological advancement along with Faa exemption which will further boost lucrative opportunities that will lead to the growth of the drone services market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Unavailability of skilled operators, lack of safety concern during operation and limited bandwidth are acting as market restraints for drone services in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Drone Services Market Scope and Market Size

Drone services market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, duration of service, product, application and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Drone services market on the basis of type has been segmented as drone platform service, MRO, and training & education.

Based on solution, drone services market has been segmented into enterprise, and point.

On the basis of duration of service, drone services market has been segmented into short duration service, and long duration service.

Based on product, drone services market has been segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid, and multirotor drone.

On the basis of application, drone services market has been segmented into aerial photography & remote sensing, data acquisition & analytics, mapping & surveying, 3D modeling, disaster risk management & mitigation, inspection & environmental monitoring, and others. Others have been further segmented into product delivery, pollution monitoring, and storm tracking.

Drone services has also been segmented on the basis of industry into infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, media & entertainment, oil & gas, utility & power, security, search & rescue, mining, scientific research, insurance, and others.

Global Drone Services Market: Segment Analysis

Global Drone Services Market By Type (Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training & Education), Solution (Enterprise, Point), Duration of Service (Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service), Product (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid, Multirotor Drone), Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, Others), Industry (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue, Mining, Scientific Research, Insurance, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

