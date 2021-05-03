Global Polyester Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Polyester Coatings will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Polyester Coatings market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ 11430 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Polyester Coatings market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12690 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polyester Coatings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Water-based Polyester Coating

Solvent-based Polyester Coating

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Building and Construction

Automotive

Aviation

Marine

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

3M Company

PPG

DuPont

AkzoNobel

BASF

Momentive Chemicals

AGC Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

ICA Group

IVM Group (Milesi & ILVA)

Jotun Group

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polyester Coatings Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Polyester Coatings Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polyester Coatings Segment by Type

2.2.1 Water-based Polyester Coating

2.2.2 Solvent-based Polyester Coating

2.3 Polyester Coatings Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Polyester Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Polyester Coatings Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Polyester Coatings Segment by Application

2.4.1 Building and Construction

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Aviation

2.4.4 Marine

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Polyester Coatings Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Polyester Coatings Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Polyester Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Polyester Coatings Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Polyester Coatings by Company

3.1 Global Polyester Coatings Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Polyester Coatings Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polyester Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Polyester Coatings Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Polyester Coatings Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polyester Coatings Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Polyester Coatings Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Polyester Coatings Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Polyester Coatings Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Polyester Coatings Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…continued

