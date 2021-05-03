Connected Aircraft Market : Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2022 | Allied Market Research

Connected Aircraft Market Outlook – 2027

The revolution has arrived in aviation industry in the form of connected aircrafts. Connected aircraft helps in improving fleet management, airline operations, aircraft turnaround time, flight safety, passenger experience, and costs. Connected aircraft concept allows the airline passengers to surf the internet at 30000 feet. Moreover, the concept of connected aircraft may boost the operational efficiency of the aircraft and can also improve communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) for air traffic management. Airframe manufacturing companies are also entering into connected aircraft business. For instance, Boeing is working on the possibility of offering satellite based In-flight Connectivity system (IFC) on its aircrafts such as 737s, 777s, and 787s.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the satellite launch plans of connected aircraft industries has taken a hit since major space agencies have postponed their schedule.

The demand of connected aircraft systems is affected due to the cancellation of large number of flights across the globe to curb the transmission of the virus.

Airline companies share prices have fallen up to 25% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may restrict companies to upgrade or improve their connected aircraft system. In such situation, connected aircraft market can be adversely affected.

Due to restrictions on travel worldwide, cancellation of airplane order may also be witnessed in near future by the airline companies which may affect the connected aircraft market.

There will be a significant rise in demand for connected aircraft post covid-19.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Focus on flight safety, growing demand of internet connectivity by passengers, and increasing procurement of new generation aircraft are the factors which drive the connected aircraft market. However, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries and cyber security concerns are hampering the growth of the market. Contrarily, upgradation of plans of military aircrafts from several countries may generate new possibilities in connected aircraft market.

Focus on flight safety

Currently airline industries are facing the need of real time weather data collecting systems in order to ensure flight safety from changing weather conditions. Such needs can be fulfilled by concept of connected aircraft. Hence, owing to the increase in the focus of the flight safety measures, the global connected aircraft market is expected to grow.

Demand of internet connectivity by passengers

Passengers demand high speed internet during their journey in aircraft. For meeting the needs of customers, aviation industries & operators are working on providing satellite-based connectivity solutions to the passengers. This will provide the fastest possible internet connections during the flight hours. Hence, demand in connected aircraft market is expected to increase in upcoming time owing to the demand of internet connectivity by passengers.

