Global Staple Fibre Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Staple Fibre business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Staple Fibre market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Staple Fibre, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Staple Fibre market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Staple Fibre companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Renewable Fiber

Chemical Fiber

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Clothes

Tire Line

Cigarette Filter Tip

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber

Kelheim Fibres

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Lenzing AG

Reliance Industries Limited

Fulida

Grasim Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Staple Fibre consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Staple Fibre market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Staple Fibre manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Staple Fibre with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Staple Fibre submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Staple Fibre Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Staple Fibre Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Staple Fibre Segment by Type

2.2.1 Renewable Fiber

2.2.2 Chemical Fiber

2.3 Staple Fibre Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Staple Fibre Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Staple Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Staple Fibre Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Staple Fibre Segment by Application

2.4.1 Clothes

2.4.2 Tire Line

2.4.3 Cigarette Filter Tip

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Staple Fibre Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Staple Fibre Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Staple Fibre Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Staple Fibre Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Staple Fibre by Company

3.1 Global Staple Fibre Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Staple Fibre Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Staple Fibre Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Staple Fibre Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Staple Fibre Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Staple Fibre Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Staple Fibre Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Staple Fibre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Staple Fibre Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

..…continued.

