SiC and GaN Power Devices Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Infineon, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global SiC and GaN Power Devices market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Infineon, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), Rohm, STMicro, Fuji, Mitsubishi, United Silicon Carbide Inc., Toshiba, GeneSic, Microchip Technology, GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies, Transphorm

GaN Power Devices

SiC Power Devices this report covers the following segments

UPS and PS Systems

PV Inverters

IMDs

EVs/HEVs

Competitive Landscape: The report provides a list of all the key players in the SiC and GaN Power Devices market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies

which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product Developments

research

and Developments

and also provides revenue shares

company overview

and recent company Developments to remain competitive in the market. The SiC and GaN Power Devices key manufacturers in this market include:

Infineon

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Rohm

STMicro

Fuji

Mitsubishi

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

Toshiba

GeneSic

Microchip Technology

GaN Systems

VisIC Technologies

Market Segment by Application: UPS and PS Systems

PV Inverters

IMDs

EVs/HEVs

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the SiC and GaN Power Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market

TOC

1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Overview

1.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Product Overview

1.2 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 GaN Power Devices

1.2.2 SiC Power Devices

1.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players SiC and GaN Power Devices Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers SiC and GaN Power Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in SiC and GaN Power Devices as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SiC and GaN Power Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers SiC and GaN Power Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 SiC and GaN Power Devices Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices by Application

4.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 UPS and PS Systems

4.1.2 PV Inverters

4.1.3 IMDs

4.1.4 EVs/HEVs

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices by Country

5.1 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices by Country

6.1 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices by Country

8.1 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SiC and GaN Power Devices Business

10.1 Infineon

10.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infineon Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Infineon SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Infineon SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

10.2.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Infineon SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Recent Development

10.3 Rohm

10.3.1 Rohm Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rohm Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rohm SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rohm SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Rohm Recent Development

10.4 STMicro

10.4.1 STMicro Corporation Information

10.4.2 STMicro Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 STMicro SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 STMicro SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 STMicro Recent Development

10.5 Fuji

10.5.1 Fuji Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fuji Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fuji SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Fuji SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Fuji Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsubishi SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.7 United Silicon Carbide Inc.

10.7.1 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toshiba SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toshiba SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 GeneSic

10.9.1 GeneSic Corporation Information

10.9.2 GeneSic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GeneSic SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GeneSic SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 GeneSic Recent Development

10.10 Microchip Technology

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 SiC and GaN Power Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Microchip Technology SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.11 GaN Systems

10.11.1 GaN Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 GaN Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 GaN Systems SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 GaN Systems SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 GaN Systems Recent Development

10.12 VisIC Technologies

10.12.1 VisIC Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 VisIC Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 VisIC Technologies SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 VisIC Technologies SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.12.5 VisIC Technologies Recent Development

10.13 Transphorm

10.13.1 Transphorm Corporation Information

10.13.2 Transphorm Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Transphorm SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Transphorm SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.13.5 Transphorm Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 SiC and GaN Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 SiC and GaN Power Devices Distributors

12.3 SiC and GaN Power Devices Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

