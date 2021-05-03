Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Extruded Polystyrene Board market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Extruded Polystyrene Board, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Extruded Polystyrene Board market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Extruded Polystyrene Board companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

SS Flat Head Type

Si Type (Lap Joint)

TG Type (Birch Groove)

RC Type (Rain Rrough)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wall, Flat Concrete Roof, Steel Structure Roof Insulation

Storage Ground, Parking Platform, Airport Runway Moisture-Proof Insulation

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DuPont

Sunde

Owens Corning

Ursa

Ineos Styrencis

BASF

Polimeri

Sunpor

Styrochem

Synthos

Monotez

Jackon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Extruded Polystyrene Board consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Extruded Polystyrene Board market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Extruded Polystyrene Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Extruded Polystyrene Board with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Extruded Polystyrene Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Board Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Extruded Polystyrene Board Segment by Type

2.3 Extruded Polystyrene Board Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Extruded Polystyrene Board Segment by Application

2.5 Extruded Polystyrene Board Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)…….….continued

