Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial Powder Coatings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Powder Coatings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Powder Coatings, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Powder Coatings market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Powder Coatings companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Propylene

Alkyd

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane (Pu)

Polyester

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Construction

Furniture Manufacturing

Marine

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF SE (Germany)

Sika (Switzerland)

DuPont (U.S.)

Kansai Paints (Japan)

Nippon paint (Japan)

PPG (U.S.)

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

Sherwin Williams (U.S.)

Valspar (U.S.)

RPM International (U.S.)

Whitford Corporation (Xylan) (U.S.)

Bona AB (Sweden)

Applied Coatings & Linings (U.S.)

Hempel (Denmark)

Yip’s Chemical (Hong Kong)

Masco (U.S.)

KCC Paints (Korea)

Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)

Carpoly (China)

Orion Industries (U.S.)

Asian Paints (India)

Diamond-Vogel (U.S.)

Jotun (Norway)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Powder Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Powder Coatings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Powder Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Powder Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Powder Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Industrial Powder Coatings Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Powder Coatings Segment by Type

2.2.1 Propylene

2.2.2 Alkyd

2.2.3 Epoxy Resin

2.2.4 Polyurethane (Pu)

2.2.5 Polyester

2.3 Industrial Powder Coatings Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Industrial Powder Coatings Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Furniture Manufacturing

2.4.4 Marine

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Industrial Powder Coatings Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings by Company

3.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sale Price by Company

..…continued.

