(Europe, APAC, Americas) Enterprise Collaboration Market Services and Solutions Market Analysis

Market Reports Library published a report on Global Enterprise Collaboration Market 2019-2025 from its research database.

Enterprise collaboration agrees with employees within an organization to share information with each other and work concurrently on projects from locations globally with the support of networking capabilities, software technologies, and collaborative processes. The market is expected to growing in the estimated timeframe, due to the surging usage of mobile devices and social networking websites for collaboration. Strategies such as BYOD will greatly enhance corporate data along with application availability round the clock. Furthermore, Cloud-based solutions, offered by Vidyo, Blusejeans, and Zoom also delivers mobile screen sharing and video collaboration to the organizations at a very nominal cost as compared to the traditional infrastructure.

This will also allow employees to collaborate commonly and effectively thus encouraging better collaboration and enabling higher availability. Additionally, the demand for enterprise collaboration is anticipated to propel in the predicted period owing to the developing technologies like APIs integration providing more enhanced business communications. Organizations and business are shifting towards API cloud platform which contains developer tools, like dashboards, sandbox, and sample code. The global market is segregated on the basis of Deployment Type as On-premises and Cloud. Based on Vertical the global market is segmented in Education, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Public Sector, and Power & Utilities. Based on Organization Type the global market is segmented in Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Based on Component, the global market is segmented in Services and Solutions.

The global market report provides geographical analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Enterprise Collaboration market has been segmented as below:

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Education

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel & Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Public Sector

Power & Utilities

By Organization Type

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Company

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

VMware (US)

Atlassian (Australia)

Cisco Systems (US)

Google (US)

Adobe Systems (US)

Facebook (US)

Igloo Software (Canada)

Jive Software (US)

Mitel Networks (Canada)

Salesforce (US)

SAP (Germany)

Slack Technologies (US)

Tibco Software (US)

Bynder (Netherlands)

Axero Solutions (US)

Kaltura (US)

Zoho Corporation (US)

Highfive (US)

Synacor (US)

Limeade (US)

HighQ Solutions (UK)

Jostle (Canada)

Fuze (US)

