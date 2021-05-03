Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Phenolic Epoxy Resin market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Phenolic Epoxy Resin, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Phenolic Epoxy Resin market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Phenolic Epoxy Resin companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Phenolic Novolac Epoxy Resin

O-cresol Type Phenolic Epoxy Resin

Bisphenol A Type Novolac Epoxy Resin

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Copper Clad Laminate

Adhesive

Coating

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DIC Corporation

Sanmu Group Co Ltd

Kolon

Alwa

SF Composites

Kukdo

Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division

Lubri Bond

Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd

Misolet

Shengquan Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Phenolic Epoxy Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Phenolic Epoxy Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Phenolic Epoxy Resin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Phenolic Epoxy Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Segment by Type

2.2.1 Phenolic Novolac Epoxy Resin

2.2.2 O-cresol Type Phenolic Epoxy Resin

2.2.3 Bisphenol A Type Novolac Epoxy Resin

2.3 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Segment by Application

2.4.1 Copper Clad Laminate

2.4.2 Adhesive

2.4.3 Coating

2.5 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)…….….continued

