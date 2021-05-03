Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market Surging Demand with Trending Technologies by 2027 – Alteryx, INC., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated and Oracle Corporation

Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market is expected to grow from US$ 447.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1469.4 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 16.3% from the year 2018 to 2025

It is becoming more imperative for organizations to run both core and non-core business functions through the cloud, and in line with this, companies are going to make a move to housing everything in one place faster. The advantages of the movement speak for themselves, as using the cloud improves data governance, streamline processes, and manage risk. Those organizations hesitant to make the shift to full integration will quickly find themselves on the back foot as investors increasingly insist on the cloud as a term of the investment. Cloud turns businesses into lean, mean efficient machines, so it is going to become non-negotiable for companies to run in the cloud if they want to remain competitive

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market are

Alteryx, INC.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc

Sap Se

Sas Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software Inc.

APAC VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

Asia Pacific Visual analytics Market By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market By Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods Market

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

Others

Asia Pacific Visual analytics Market By Country

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

What questions does the Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future

Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period

How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently

How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

