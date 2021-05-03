North America Aquaculture market is expected to reach US$ 9,685.1 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR 5%

North America Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 6,432.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,685.1 Mn by 2027. The US is dominating the North America aquaculture market, followed by Canada. The demand for aquaculture is growing in the US, owing to increased consumer awareness related to health benefits associated with the seafood.

Aquaculture has high protein content due to which it is gaining more acceptance by a larger customer base. The shift in consumer lifestyle along with inclination towards healthy food products, is also expected the growth of the market across the US. The manufacturers in the region are focusing more towards innovation and development to boost the growth of North America aquaculture market.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Aquaculture Market are

Bakkafrost

Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc

Cermaq Group AS

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Farallon Aquaculture Group

Lerøy

Mowi ASA

Selonda Aquaculture SA

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

NORTH AMERICA AQUACULTURE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Species

Aquatic Plants

Fish

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Others

By Nature

Land based

Offshore

By Culture Environment

Fresh water

Brackish water

Marine

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Aquaculture segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Aquaculture market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Aquaculture market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

