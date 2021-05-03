Instant Noodles Market Top Trends, Present, History, Future and Forecast 2028

Instant Noodles Market Introduction

Instant noodles are precooked and dried block of noodles sold in a package with seasoning oil or flavoring powder, usually in separate packets. Growing popularity of instant noodles among young-adult consumers and the millennial population is encouraging instant noodles market players to introduce innovative product varieties in terms of composition, nutritional values, flavors, and packaging. Owing to their fast-paced lifestyle, consumers are preferring to purchase food products that are easy and convenient to cook and are equally nutritious, which is one of the important growth parameters of the instant noodles market.

Instant Noodles Market – Notable Developments

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a Japanese food manufacturer in the instant noodles market, announced in September 2018 that it will form a new company – Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd., by integrating the manufacturing and packaging business of Ajinomoto Packaging Inc. and Knorr Foods Co., Ltd. – Tokai Plant – and the processed foods and seasonings manufacturing and packaging business of its Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office. The company also declared that it invested approximately JPY 40 billion for the formation of this new company.

Nestlé S.A., an international food manufacturer in the instant noodles market, announced in August 2018 that it has launched ‘Maggi Special Masala Noodles’, its new product in the instant noodles category, on Flipkart, which is a Walmart-owned online platform in India. The company announced that it will be available on the ecommerce platform until it is launched in convenience stores and supermarkets. The company also declared that, with the launch of the new instant noodles product in India, it is focusing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive edge in the instant noodle market by introducing new finely ground and whole spices.

Instant Noodles Market Dynamics

Convenience and Versatility of Instant Noodles are the Leading Contributors to its Increased Demand

The instant noodle market is witnessing exponential growth as instant noodles have become one of the most popular food items across the world. Being one of the first ready-to-eat foods launched in the global processed food industry, instant noodles products have become prevalent in households of consumers following modern and hectic lifestyle. Widespread acceptance of the product, driven by low cost, convenience, and product variety, instant noodles have become one of the most purchased food product in majority of the nations across the globe.

Instant noodles are witnessing tremendous demand owing to their primary parameters such as convenience, ease of cooking, and taste. The instant noodles market is expanding at a rapid pace with leading players introducing innovative products. With the launch of multiple, unique flavors of the instant noodles, leading players in the market are aiming to sync with local preferences.

Health-conscious Consumers Spurning Processed Food will Hamper Growth of the Instant Noodles Market

Increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as heart diseases and obesity, is making consumers more health-conscious and thereby, are preferring to adopted healthier eating habits. The instant noodles market is likely to witness negative impacts due to increased awareness about negative effects of preservatives, artificial colors, flavorings, and processes to increase shelf life of instant noodles on their health.

As most consumers believe that regular consumption of instant noodles can pose serious health risks, which is impacting its demand, manufacturers in the instant noodles market are facing serious challenges. To tackle with this problem, leading players in the instant noodles market are focusing on increasing their R&D efforts to launch healthier and more nutritious instant noodles product. This is likely to bolster the use of functional ingredients in the manufacturing of instant noodles, which may emerge as a popular trend in the instant noodles market in the upcoming years.

Instant Noodles Market Segmentation

Based on the packaging, the instant noodles market is segmented into,

Packets

Cups

Based on the raw materials, the instant noodles market is segmented into,

Rice

Buck Wheat

Wheat

Starch

Oats

Others

Based on the product types, the instant noodles market is segmented into,

Vegetable

Sea Food

Chicken

Others

Based on the distribution channels, the instant noodles market is segmented into,

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

