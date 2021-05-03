Global Acrylics Coatings Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Acrylics Coatings will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Acrylics Coatings market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Acrylics Coatings market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Acrylics Coatings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
Water-based
Solvent-based
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
PPG
AkzoNobel
Evonik
DIC Corporation
Arkema
Sherwin-Williams
Masterbond
National Coatings
Gellner Industrial
Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal)
Dow Coating
Lubrizol
Reichhold
General Coatings
Specialty Polymer Coatings
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption 2016-2026
2.1.2 Acrylics Coatings Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Type
2.2.1 Water-based
2.2.2 Solvent-based
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Acrylics Coatings Sales by Type
2.3.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Residential
2.4.3 Industrial
2.5 Acrylics Coatings Sales by Application
2.5.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)
3 Global Acrylics Coatings by Company
3.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2019-2021)
Continued…
