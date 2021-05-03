Global Acrylics Coatings Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Acrylics Coatings will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Acrylics Coatings market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Acrylics Coatings market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Acrylics Coatings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

PPG

AkzoNobel

Evonik

DIC Corporation

Arkema

Sherwin-Williams

Masterbond

National Coatings

Gellner Industrial

Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal)

Dow Coating

Lubrizol

Reichhold

General Coatings

Specialty Polymer Coatings

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Acrylics Coatings Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Type

2.2.1 Water-based

2.2.2 Solvent-based

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Acrylics Coatings Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Residential

2.4.3 Industrial

2.5 Acrylics Coatings Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Acrylics Coatings by Company

3.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2019-2021)

Continued…

