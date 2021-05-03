Global SiC MOSFETs Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the SiC MOSFETs market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in SiC MOSFETs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SiC MOSFETs market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the SiC MOSFETs value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

1200 V Type

1700 V Type

650 V Type

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PV Inverter and Converter

Smart Grid

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

STMicroelectronics

Microsemi

ROHM

Littelfuse

Wolfspeed

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SiC MOSFETs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of SiC MOSFETs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SiC MOSFETs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SiC MOSFETs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of SiC MOSFETs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SiC MOSFETs Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 SiC MOSFETs Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 SiC MOSFETs Segment by Type

2.2.1 1200 V Type

2.2.2 1700 V Type

2.2.3 650 V Type

2.2.4 Other

2.3 SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global SiC MOSFETs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global SiC MOSFETs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global SiC MOSFETs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 SiC MOSFETs Segment by Application

2.4.1 PV Inverter and Converter

2.4.2 Smart Grid

2.4.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

2.4.4 Other

2.5 SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global SiC MOSFETs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global SiC MOSFETs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global SiC MOSFETs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global SiC MOSFETs by Company

3.1 Global SiC MOSFETs Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global SiC MOSFETs Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global SiC MOSFETs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global SiC MOSFETs Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global SiC MOSFETs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global SiC MOSFETs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global SiC MOSFETs Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global SiC MOSFETs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global SiC MOSFETs Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players SiC MOSFETs Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 SiC MOSFETs by Regions

4.1 SiC MOSFETs by Regions

4.2 Americas SiC MOSFETs Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC SiC MOSFETs Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe SiC MOSFETs Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa SiC MOSFETs Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas SiC MOSFETs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC SiC MOSFETs Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe SiC MOSFETs by Countries

7.1.1 Europe SiC MOSFETs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe SiC MOSFETs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

