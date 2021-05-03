Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Polymer Coated Fabrics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Polymer Coated Fabrics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ 15910 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Polymer Coated Fabrics market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17550 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polymer Coated Fabrics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Vinyl Coated Fabrics

PU Coated Fabrics

PE Coated Fabrics

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Joyson Safety Systems

Trelleborg AB

Spradling International

Serge Ferrari Group

Saint-Gobain SA

Sioen Industries NV

Continental AG

Cooley Group Holdings

Dickson Constant

Seaman Corporation

SRF Limited

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polymer Coated Fabrics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Vinyl Coated Fabrics

2.2.2 PU Coated Fabrics

2.2.3 PE Coated Fabrics

2.3 Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Polymer Coated Fabrics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Transportation

2.4.2 Protective Clothing

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics by Company

3.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Polymer Coated Fabrics Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Polymer Coated Fabrics Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Polymer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Polymer Coated Fabrics by Region

4.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics by Region

4.1.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

Continued…

