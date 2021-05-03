Global Polymer Adhesives Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Polymer Adhesives will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Polymer Adhesives market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Polymer Adhesives market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polymer Adhesives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Synthetic

Natural

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Packaging & Printing

Plastics

Pharma & Healthcare

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

DuPont

3M

Master Bond

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

ITW

Lanxess

Evostik

Henkel

Heraeus

Spunfab

Permabond

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Polymer Adhesives Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polymer Adhesives Segment by Type

2.2.1 Synthetic

2.2.2 Natural

2.3 Polymer Adhesives Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Polymer Adhesives Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Goods

2.4.2 Food & Beverage

2.4.3 Packaging & Printing

2.4.4 Plastics

2.4.5 Pharma & Healthcare

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Polymer Adhesives Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Polymer Adhesives by Company

3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Polymer Adhesives Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Polymer Adhesives Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

Continued…

