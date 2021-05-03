Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Industrial Adhesive Tapes will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Industrial Adhesive Tapes market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Industrial Adhesive Tapes market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Adhesive Tapes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Medical Devices

Electrical & Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Industrial Machinery

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

3M

Henkel

DIC Corporation

Tape-Rite

Nitto Denko

Dow Corning

Tesa

Bostik

Avery Dennison

Advance Tapes International

Adhesives Research

Evans Adhesive

STC Tapes

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Acrylic

2.2.2 Polyvinyl Acetate

2.2.3 Polyurethane

2.2.4 Epoxy

2.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

2.3 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Packaging

2.4.3 Construction

2.4.4 Medical Devices

2.4.5 Electrical & Electronics

2.4.6 Energy & Utilities

2.4.7 Industrial Machinery

2.4.8 Other

2.5 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes by Company

3.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Industrial Adhesive Tapes Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Industrial Adhesive Tapes Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Industrial Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Continued…

