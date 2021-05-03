Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Sheet Waterproofing Membrane will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Sheet Waterproofing Membrane market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sheet Waterproofing Membrane market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
Polymer Modified Bitumen Membrane
Synthetic polymer Sheet Waterproofing Membrane
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
Building Substructures
Membrane Roofing
Decorative Waterproofing
Parking Decks
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
Soprema Group
Sika
Fosroc
GAF
Icopal Group
TehnoNICOL
Polyglass
Imperbit Membrane
General Membrane
Carlisle
Modern Waterproofing
ChovA
Bauder
ARDEX Group
Henkel Polybit
Renolit
Tegola Canadese
Index
Hansuk
Schluter-Systems
Protecto Wrap
Oriental Yuhong 1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Consumption 2016-2026
2.1.2 Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Type
2.2.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen Membrane
2.2.2 Synthetic polymer Sheet Waterproofing Membrane
2.3 Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Type
2.3.1 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.3 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Application
2.4.1 Building Substructures
2.4.2 Membrane Roofing
2.4.3 Decorative Waterproofing
2.4.4 Parking Decks
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Application
2.5.1 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.3 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)
3 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane by Company
3.1 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Company (2019-2021)
3.1.2 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.2 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Company (2019-2021)
3.2.2 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.3 Global Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Manufacturers Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Product Location Distribution
3.4.2 Players Sheet Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered
Continued…
