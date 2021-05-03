Global Membrane Roofing Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Membrane Roofing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Membrane Roofing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Membrane Roofing market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Membrane Roofing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Synthetic Rubber

Thermoplastic Membrane

Modified Bitumen

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Arcat

GAF

Carlisle SynTec

Sika Sarnafil

CMD Group

Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

IKO Polymeric

DuPont USA

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Membrane Roofing Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Membrane Roofing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Membrane Roofing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Synthetic Rubber

2.2.2 Thermoplastic Membrane

2.2.3 Modified Bitumen

2.3 Membrane Roofing Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Membrane Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Membrane Roofing Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Membrane Roofing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Membrane Roofing Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Membrane Roofing Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Membrane Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Membrane Roofing Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Membrane Roofing by Company

3.1 Global Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Membrane Roofing Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Membrane Roofing Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Membrane Roofing Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Membrane Roofing Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Membrane Roofing Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Membrane Roofing Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued…

