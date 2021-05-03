Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Carbon Polymer Composites

Glass Polymer Composites

Aramid Polymer Composites

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Arkema

BASF

Hexcel

Toray Industries

Mitsubishi Rayon

Solvay

Cytec Industries

Koninklijke Ten Cate

TPI Composites

Reliance Industries

SGL Carbon

3B-Fibreglass

Cristex

Owens Corning

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Segment by Type

2.2.1 Carbon Polymer Composites

2.2.2 Glass Polymer Composites

2.2.3 Aramid Polymer Composites

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.5 Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Advanced Polymer Composite Sales Growth

Continued…

